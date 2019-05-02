The Spectacular Cinemas of Last Remaining Seats

Where are you looking when you're sitting inside a cinema? This is not trick question: Your gaze is, for the most part, falls squarely upon the screen. Look around, and you'll see your co-cinephiles are also watching the same screen, because that is what you're all there to do: See a movie.



But that paradigm rather changes up when a cinephile finds herself inside a movie palace, the sort of vintage venue that is full of sublime art, detail, and grandeur. And that's just where the films of Last Remaining Seats, the annual Junetime film series from the Los Angeles Conservancy, will take place.



Planning on catching "It Happened One Night" at the Los Angeles Theatre on June 1? Or "The Maltese Falcon" at The Million Dollar Theatre on June 8? Arrive early, for whatever screenings you choose, to soak in the splendor of these great spaces. Can't wait to see the theaters? Pause to relish their beauty now...