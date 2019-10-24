The Spicy Spooky Cheeto Pizza Is Back at Mickey's Deli

Get your Flamin' Hot Cheetos fix, and your pizza cravings met, too, in this all-in-one goodie from the Hermosa Beach pizzeria.

What to Know Mickey's Deli in Hermosa Beach

Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, 2019

$17.99 (large is the only size available)

Finding both a bowl of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and a pizza box on the same buffet table at a friend's place?

It's not an unusual occurrence, all told. For the crunchy, caliente snackfood and a cheesy, saucy pie sort of/kind of hail from the same side of the indulgent eats column of party-fun cuisines.

And yet?

You'd be hard-pressed to find the Frito-Lay favorite and the circular snackable folded into the same delectable dish. Unless, of course, you head to Mickey's Deli, in Hermosa Beach, during the week of Halloween.

For that's when the Spicy Spooky Cheeto Pizza will make its all-too-brief return.

It is, yes, a pizza with hot Cheetos on top of it. Like you didn't guess that.

But here are the extra things to know: It's a large pizza, and that is the only available size, so plan on inviting some Cheeto-obsessed chums to share your pizza with you, if you plan on sharing.

The price is $17.99, which means that all of this 'grammable goodness can be had for under twenty bucks.

And as far as the "spooky" in the name goes? The crust is the hue of nighttime, as befits Halloween Week. It includes activated charcoal, which gives it a slightly ghoulish appearance, or at least a different appearance, if you know your pizza crusts well.

And of course you do. Don't we all?

The cheesy fantasy, which boasts both mozzarella and cheddar, is only on the menu from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, 2019.

