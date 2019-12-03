The Tuba-iest Month of the Year Is Here

Tuba Christmas is a nationwide celebration of both the tuba and classic Christmas carols. Several cities around California will host a concert in the weeks ahead. Pictured: Sabina Ferrara of Chicago (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

What to Know Select December dates

Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Los Angeles, Ventura...

A lot of tubas in one place, all ringing in the season

Oh, but wouldn't a Harmonica Halloween by lovely? Or a Xylophone Valentine's or, just perhaps, an Acoustic Guitar Arbor Day?

There are so many amazing instruments to adore, and so many special occasions and widely celebrated holidays that can be further enhanced by the presence of great music.

If you're longing for more single instrument pair-ups with party-ready days of the year, be not blue, for there is Tuba Christmas, a phenomenon that is all about tuba-terrific, euphonium-awesome musicians gathering together to play a host of traditional carols on their shiny, super-sonorous horns.

And even better than the fact that Tuba Christmas will turn 50 in just a few years? It's a sweet happening that pops up around the nation, throughout December, and there are several Southern California dates just ahead.

Costa Mesa will feel the merry music on Dec. 21, the winter solstice, which feels like an ideal moment to soak in the tuba's unmistakable sounds, while Los Angeles tuba-rocking artists'll gather at The Hall of Liberty at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Dec. 8.

Other close-by cities on the 2019 calendar? Huntington Beach, Ontario, and Ventura are all on the line-up.

The very first Tuba Christmas has some pretty iconic roots -- it took place at the ice rink at New York City's own Rockefeller Center in 1974 -- and it has been a way for thousands of tuba lovers, and their fans, to meet up as the year winds down.

Are you seeking some deep-toned tunes that rock some seasonal cheer? Make your way to one of the Tuba Christmas shows soon. A bonus? The musicians tend to dress for the joyful moment, adding another layer onto this lovely longtime tradition.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations