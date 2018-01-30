Police circulated composite drawings Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018 of a man and woman being sought for swindling a 75-year-old North Hollywood woman out of about $45,000.

The suspects introduced themselves to the victim about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 23 in the parking lot of a shopping center in the North Hollywood area.

The Los Angeles Police Department, which did not reveal the location of the shopping center, said the suspects told the woman they were about to leave town and needed help to donate money to a local church. The tricksters told the victim they received a large sum of money and they could not take the money with them to their home country.

The pair then tricked the woman into providing them with "good faith money," and drove her to several banks to withdraw funds over the next couple of hours, police said. She was then dropped off at her home and, as she got out of the vehicle, the criminals sped off with the money.

The man was described as black or Hispanic, 60-65 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 140 pounds. The woman, who spoke with an "accent," was also black or Hispanic, 30-35 years old, about 5 feet tall and around 125 pounds, according to police.

The suspects' car was a newer-model dark blue Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 1-818-754-8377, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.