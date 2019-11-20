There Are So Many Holiday Treats at Disneyland Right Now

How many different churros can you consume in one day? ALL of them? That's the only answer for plenty of Disneyland devotees, especially when the holidays arrive and a whole host of peppermint-spicy, horchata-creamy churros are for sale. But the seasonal bites seen around the Anaheim theme parks go beyond the churro-focused choices, covering cocktails, sundaes, and cheesy corn dogs, too. Need to daydream about all of that limited-time dining? Scroll on and see some of the select offerings available at The Happiest Place on Earth.