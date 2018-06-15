There's Lots of 'Labyrinth' in LA Right Now

Cult or whimsical or offbeat films boasting incredibly devoted fans? Such works seem to build steam over time, finding legions of loyal new mavens as the years go by. And nearly 32 years have gone by since the release of "Labyrinth," the wondrous maze of a movie from director Jim Henson.



David Bowie starred at Jareth the Goblin King, Jennifer Connelly was Sarah, and many a delightful character populated the labyrinth of the title. It's a film that regularly screens around Los Angeles, especially come the summer, and it will again at the Skirball Cultural Center on Friday, July 13. That's where The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited is now on view, and that's where there are several "Labyrinth" items on display, as part of the larger exhibition.



Sarah's ballgown, Jareth's formal wear, toys from Sarah's room, a house model and illustration are on display. The exhibit would make a memorable visit for any fan of the film, including those fans who plan to attend The Labyrinth Masquerade Ball at The Millennium Biltmore downtown near the end of August.



The ball isn't affiliated with the exhibition, but it is another "Labyrinth"-inspired event in a summer that's positively blooming with them.