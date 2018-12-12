There's a Ginormous Gingerbread Bar in DTLA

It's a "fully functional" gingerbread bar, there are "seasonal cocktail tastings" coming up, and the whole spicy shebang is on view at the JW Marriott Los Angeles LA Live.

Let's not spar over how ginormous "ginormous" is, as in, how giant a ginormous thing might be.

Because ginormous, like so many matters in this marvel of a life, is subjective.

But when you're talking about a smaller item, say, an edible that can fit in your hand, and even be dunked in a glass of milk, and then you're talking about that same item now being well over one thousand pounds...

Well, yeah. We're absolutely trucking out the "ginormous," unapologetically, and so would you.

For it is the mega, massive, and oh-so-gigantically ginormous Gingerbread Bar we're speaking about here, which is now on view at the JW Marriott Los Angeles LA Live.

Not only on view, but "fully functional," as well, so look for pop-up cocktail tastings of a yuletide nature, as well as those all-important snapshot-taking moments.

Yeah, this baked-in-an-oven bar is 'grammable, and it also contains many, many actual grams of cookie material, weighing in, as it does, at some 1,300 pounds.

The bar will remain on view through December, but do swing by at 4 o'clock on any afternoon, where "seasonal refreshments" will be served, including "playful" takes on cocoa and spiced cider, as well as "samplings of our personal favorite... the Naughty or Spice Chai Martini."

So, we'll say it again. It's ginormous. No, it isn't as big as a hotel, or even a house, but it is a room, which is way, way bigger than most tabletop gingerbread houses out there.

By the by, the nickname of the pastry-amazing creators of this wonder, which is on view in the lobby? The hotel cheekily refers to them as "Gingereers."

Here's to the Gingereers and their ginormous gingery creation, a walk-in, limited-time, photo-fab bar in DTLA.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations