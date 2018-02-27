The Winter Olympic torch may now be extinguished after the Pyeongchang Games, but the Olympic spirit lives on within five guide dogs-in-training.



Guide dog school Guiding Eyes for the Blind has named its "Olympic Litter" of yellow Labrador retrievers after five American gold medalists. "Each of these athletes showed their dedication, drive and talent at the 2018 Winter Games, and we hope each of these puppies will grow into guide dogs that will make them proud," Guiding Eyes for the Blind President and CEO Thomas Panek said in a statement. "Just like Team USA inspired all of us watching at home, our guide dogs inspire us every day by giving people with vision loss greater independence and freedom."



Anderson - named after Jamie Anderson, who successfully defended her Olympic gold medal in snowboard slopestyle - comes from a very big family and loves the snow.



Jessie is one half of the pair of puppies named after Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall, who won the US's first-ever cross-country skiing medal after taking gold in the freestyle team sprint. Diggins, it should be noted, was also the US flag bearer for the Closing Ceremony.



Kikkan, of course, is the other half of the puppy pair, named after the aforementioned Kikkan Randall.



Kim is named after arguably the Games' breakout star, Chloe Kim. Kim took gold in snowboard halfpipe, but perhaps more memorably she tweeted in the middle of the competition that she was "hangry" after not finishing her breakfast sandwich. Like her gold medalist namesake, Kim the puppy "is similarly interested in her snacking schedule and is working on building up her social media pawprint to make her namesake proud."



Mikaela is named after Mikaela Shiffrin, who won gold in the women's giant slalom and silver in the Alpine super-combined event. Like Shiffrin, Mikaela the puppy is notoriously good at taking naps.



Take a look below at all of the adorable puppy Olympians: