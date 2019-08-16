These LA County Fair Foods Are Almost Fictional

If flavor is in the palate of the be-muncher, then you can accurately state that people possess a wide range of often outlandish opinions regarding various cuisines. So when we say "the foods at the 2019 Los Angeles County Fair are so offbeat, some seem unreal," well, we're indulging in a bit of whimsy. Because of course these grubbable goodies are not fantasy, but do occur in this dimension. Still? An oozy and colorful deep-fried strawberry Uncrustable from Chicken Charlie's is wonderfully weird.



What other wonderfully weird eats will you indulge in when the Pomona extravaganza opens for 2019 on Aug. 30? Get the juicy jump now on that amazing pocket of strawberry gooeyness, turkey legs, and other eats right up at the three-week celebration.