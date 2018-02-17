These Streets Will be Closed During the NBA All-Star Weekend

The NBA All-Star Weekend is in town, and with all that action come potential traffic headaches.
The Staples Center and LA Live are the main hubs this weekend, and drivers are duly being advised to avoid those areas. The following street closures will be in effect between 6 a.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday:
- Figueroa Street between Olympic Boulevard and Pico Boulevard
- 11th Street between Figueroa Street and Flower Street
- 12th Street between Figueroa Street and Flower Street
Additionally, there will be limited access for the following streets through 11:59 p.m. Sunday:
- Chick Hearn Court between Georgia Street and LA Live Way
- Georgia Street between Chick Hearn Court and Olympic Boulevard
- West Road between Georgia Street and LA Live Way