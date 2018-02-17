These Streets Will be Closed During the NBA All-Star Weekend - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Olympics Results
OLY-LA

These Streets Will be Closed During the NBA All-Star Weekend

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published at 8:29 AM PST on Feb 17, 2018 | Updated at 8:31 AM PST on Feb 17, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		78722
    2
    Germany    		94417
    3
    Canada    		55515
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    9 Team USA Athletes to Watch in PyeongChang
    Shahan Ahmed
    Staples Center is adorned with NBA All-Star 2018 and the Jumpman logo

    The NBA All-Star Weekend is in town, and with all that action come potential traffic headaches.

    The Staples Center and LA Live are the main hubs this weekend, and drivers are duly being advised to avoid those areas. The following street closures will be in effect between 6 a.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday:

      • Figueroa Street between Olympic Boulevard and Pico Boulevard
      • 11th Street between Figueroa Street and Flower Street
      • 12th Street between Figueroa Street and Flower Street


    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 2-17-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    Additionally, there will be limited access for the following streets through 11:59 p.m. Sunday:

      • Chick Hearn Court between Georgia Street and LA Live Way
      • Georgia Street between Chick Hearn Court and Olympic Boulevard
      • West Road between Georgia Street and LA Live Way

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices