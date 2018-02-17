These Streets Will be Closed During the NBA All-Star Weekend

Staples Center is adorned with NBA All-Star 2018 and the Jumpman logo

The NBA All-Star Weekend is in town, and with all that action come potential traffic headaches.

The Staples Center and LA Live are the main hubs this weekend, and drivers are duly being advised to avoid those areas. The following street closures will be in effect between 6 a.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday:

Figueroa Street between Olympic Boulevard and Pico Boulevard



11th Street between Figueroa Street and Flower Street



12th Street between Figueroa Street and Flower Street





Additionally, there will be limited access for the following streets through 11:59 p.m. Sunday: