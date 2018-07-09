Caught on Camera: Thief Steals Wedding Ring from Studio City Salon

A woman allegedly stole a wedding ring after getting a manicure and pedicure in a Studio City nail salon on June 20, and now, the Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspected thief.

The LAPD released security footage, which shows the suspect pilfering the ring, which is estimated at over $10,000 in value. The suspect concealed the ring in her right hand while getting her change from a salon worker. She then dropped the ring into her purse along with the change.

"At one point, you can see the diamond flash inside of her hand as she slowly drops it into her purse," said Det. Joseph Hampton.

The victim had come into the salon on Ventura Blvd. to get a manicure about an hour and a half prior, Hampton said. She took off her ring for the procedure and left it in a side tray, but then forgot to take it with her after leaving the store.

"The next customer that came in, who's our suspect...as she goes to pay, notices the victim's ring sitting on the tray," Hampton said.

The suspect, described as having dark hair, brown eyes and around 5 feet, 5 inches tall, then made a split-second decision to take the ring. At one point, the security camera shows her looking back and forth to see if anyone noticed her theft.

"I don't think this is something that she pre-planned," Hampton said. "It was more of a crime of opportunity for her."

The suspect got an appointment as a walk-in and paid in cash, so the salon has no record of her.

The victim realized her ring was missing later that evening. Hampton said she really wants the highly sentimental item back.

"She's devastated," Hampton said.

The suspect could face a grand theft charge, but Hampton claims the victim is less concerned with pressing charges as she is with finding the ring.

The ring is described multi-layered with darker gold and darker rose-colored diamonds.

Hampton encouraged anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact their local police station or call the LAPD crime stoppers.