Thieves Rob Store Only to Have the Manager Lock Them Inside

Thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from store in Camarillo Premium Outlets, but their getaway was delayed by a quick-thinking employee who locked them inside the store Saturday night.

The four thieves are part of a "high end shoplifting crew," said Camarillo police.

After the employee realized the suspects were stealing he locked them inside the store and asked them to put the sunglasses back. The thieves said no.

In cell phone videos from witnesses, the thieves were shown locked in the store and trying to break out by banging, punching and kicking on the glass door of the Solstice Sunglasses store.

A few minutes later, clouds of smoke filled the store as the thieves tried to use a fire extinguisher to break down the door. Instead, they broke the it covering the store in clouds of carbon dioxide.

After hitting the door repeatedly, a man crawled through a hole in the glass door to escape.

After a short chase, two of suspects were arrested, according to police.

Shana Nicole Sultan and Sharonie Lovely Powers were arrested and police recovered $14,000 worth of sunglasses.

Officers did get license plates numbers and descriptions of the other two suspects. Police are still searching for the suspects as of Thursday.