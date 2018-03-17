A former Navy aviator was the target of a burglary in his Mid-City home, where thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry was taken from a former U.S. Navy aviator Tuesday, March 13 from his Mid-City home.

Bradley Myslinski was at work when brazen thieves committed the break-in in broad daylight while he was at work. The victim’s surveillance camera captured one intruder knock on his door several times as he strategized with an accomplice on how to commit the burglary.

"I have an audio of him talking to people in the car, parked in front of my neighbor’s house," Myslinski said. "They were describing the hallway and that there was no one home."

The footage then shows a gray Lexus pull up to the home's driveway as a getaway driver waits for two burglars who ransack the house.

"They had gone through every single drawer in the master bedroom, the bathroom, this office," the veteran said. "Contents emptied out all over the floor."

Myslinski estimates that the burglars were inside the home for less than 20 minutes.

"The insurance company is covering one-fifth of the amount that was stolen," he said. "(The burglars) directly hurt hard-working people. It’s not a victimless crime. They should be ashamed of themselves."

The veteran says that although his home’s security alarm system did not go off, he is thankful his security camera clearly recorded the intruders.

Anyone who recognizes the thieves or who has information on the burglary is encouraged to call the Los Angeles Police Department Wilshire Division at 213-473-0476.