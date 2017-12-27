Thieves Target Arco Gas Stations in 20-Minute Time Span in Orange County - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Thieves Target Arco Gas Stations in 20-Minute Time Span in Orange County

By Oleevia Woo and Toni Guinyard

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Must-See Holiday Light Displays in LA
    Southern Counties News
    Police are investigating two robberies that targets Orange County gas stations within a 20-minute time span.

    Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened within a 20-minute time span Wednesday in Orange County.

    The Westminster Police Department responded to a robbery at 2:47 a.m. after two armed men entered an Arco gas station in Westminster. One thief brandished his gun as he demanded cash and cigarettes from the station’s store clerk, according to Corporal Alan Aoki of the Westminster Police Department.

    Less than 20 minutes later, Cypress police received a call of an armed robbery at another Arco gas station where the thieves used the same tactics as the previous incident.

    In both encounters, the thieves were described as two men whose age ranged from 25 to 30 years old. They fled on foot in both robberies and no vehicles were seen.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 12/19] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Ventura County Fire Department

    The men got away with at least $300 and an unknown amount of cigarettes in the first robbery, Aoki said.

    No customers were in either store at the time of the robberies, according to Aoki. No injuries were reported.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices