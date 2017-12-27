Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened within a 20-minute time span Wednesday in Orange County.

The Westminster Police Department responded to a robbery at 2:47 a.m. after two armed men entered an Arco gas station in Westminster. One thief brandished his gun as he demanded cash and cigarettes from the station’s store clerk, according to Corporal Alan Aoki of the Westminster Police Department.

Less than 20 minutes later, Cypress police received a call of an armed robbery at another Arco gas station where the thieves used the same tactics as the previous incident.

In both encounters, the thieves were described as two men whose age ranged from 25 to 30 years old. They fled on foot in both robberies and no vehicles were seen.

The men got away with at least $300 and an unknown amount of cigarettes in the first robbery, Aoki said.

No customers were in either store at the time of the robberies, according to Aoki. No injuries were reported.