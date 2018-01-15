Things to Do This Week: 'Batman '66' Exhibit

Batman Retrospective: If you've ever fretted about encountering The Riddler or The Joker or perhaps The Penguin in person, well... we can't guarantee you won't, one day, especially if you're a superhero, and we won't assume you're not. But you will see their costumes, as well as several other pop-culture-tastic props from the '60s-era phenom, "Batman." The new "Batman 66" exhibit just debuted in the Hollywood Museum in the Max Factor building, and costumes, the Batmobile, and more are on display. Open days? Be there Wednesday through Sunday.

Redondo Beach Restaurant Week: We're in a flurry of foodie happenings right now, and many of them are tied to the larger concept of California Restaurant Month, which is January. It can be delightfully overwhelming, all of those discounts and deals at all of those nice eateries, so why not pause to focus on a particular and particularly delightful area. Redondo Beach 100% fits the "delightful" profile, and its Restaurant Week happens to be on through Friday, Jan. 26. The offers? Eight bucks for a melt at Polly's on the Pier, and other good stuff. Peruse the yum now.

Free "Groundhog Day" Screening: The second day of February is on approach, which means the 1993 comedy starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell will return, again and again and again, and again, and again. Or perhaps you'll only need to see the film, which depicts a man reliving the same day over and over, just once this year, and, if so, you can see it at Figat7th on Wednesday, Jan. 17. It's a free showing, it begins at 7 o'clock, but the DJ starts at 6 p.m. (as does happy hours). If you feel as if events keep repeating in your life, a revisit with this lighthearted film might be just the tonic you require.

"They Live" Screening: Many science fiction flicks have employed Los Angeles as a memorable setting, but few are as chilling as John Carpenter's 1988 story starring Roddy Piper, a man who knows a host of otherworldly beings are among us. The pulse-racing movie'll again bring the scares to the people of Southern California on Thursday, Jan. 18 via a showing at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The Bing Theatre is the spot, 7:30 p.m. is the time, and the general cost is ten bucks.

Disneyland Throwback Nite: Live bands and dancing at the Happiest Place on Earth? It was quite the thing a few decades ago, as your parents or grandparents may recall. That retro-fun vibe is returning for an evening, on Thursday, Jan. 18, at this specially ticketed to-do. Throwback Nite is part of the new Disneyland After Dark series, and will include a "vintage-inspired park map" and other "special keepsakes." The dress code? Something a bit gussied-up, in the spirit of a night-out from the past.

