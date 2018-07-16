Things to Do This Week: Beach Eats

Beach Eats: There's a noshable nexus in the world of nice weather and nom-worthy food, and it involves the following components: the beach and/or the water, food trucks, affordable eats, summery temperatures, and Thursdays, which are almost like Fridays in the summer. You can find all of those fab things at this weekly Marina del Rey meet-up of great food trucks and the people who want to dine at great food trucks. The place is Mother's Beach, the hours are 5 to 9 p.m., and the final Thursday of 2018 is Sept. 27.

Free Salsa Night at Union Station: You may have twirled in some specific locations, but if you haven't yet brought the marvelous moves to one of Southern California's most storied buildings, well, your evening is just ahead for that, on Friday, July 20. True, the train station is for, well, trains, but this special event is giving visitors a chance to swing, twirl, dip, and find their inner dancer. The hours are 8:30 to 10 p.m., the place is the handsome Ticketing Hall, and there's an introductory lesson at 8, if you'd like a brush-up or first-time instruction.

Delicious Little Tokyo: Just a short walk away is this tasty two-day event, a special happening that puts the focus on all of the DTLA neighborhood's delicious offerings. Look for "giveaways, demonstrations, hands-on workshops, and tastings" to fill up Friday evening and much of the day Saturday. An Indonesian Cuisine Demo, a food photography workshop, and other great 'n gourmet goings-on are on the schedule. Find your food-tastic Little Tokyo dream to-do now.

Opening Day: So you dig the clip-clop-ery at the Del Mar Thorough Bred Club, and you anticipate the opening day revelries for months? You must be already rocking your giant, fruit-laden hat, the kind of hat that may win top prize at the Opening Day Hat Contest. There's lots more to come at the famous track over the next few weeks, including concerts, food events, and more, and, yes, all of those amazing horses dashing at truly wowza speeds. Opening date at the historic club is Wednesday, July 18.

New Happy Hour: Searching for that after-work, or late-afternoon wind-down spot? You probably have your go-to places, the spots where the stylish sips are served at a discount during special hours. Include Cecconi's West Hollywood on that list, for the swanky Melrose restaurant just introduced a 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour. The days of the week? This is a bit different? It runs Tuesdays through Saturdays and includes lovely sips and small bites (cicchetti) priced at $3, $6, and $9. Mmm, truffle burger.

