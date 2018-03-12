Things to Do This Week: Can't Stop, Won't Stop!

Can't Stop, Won't Stop! It's after-hours "Music + Art + Culture + Food + History" celebration at the California African American Museum on Wednesday, March 14, all to honor the openings of a number of exhibits. On the celebratory roster? The debuts of "How Sweet the Sound: Gospel Music in Los Angeles" and "Shinique Smith: Refuge," as well as other shows. Listen for DJ sets from Huneycut and Kyle Woods, too, while hobnobbing, admiring great works, and calling upon the visiting food trucks from 7 to 9 o'clock.

Pi Day: While there are numerous pie-themed days on the annual calendar, covering everything from the sweet slices (hello, banana cream) to the pepperoni-dotted dinners (cheesy pizza, yep), there is only one Pi Day, on March 14, or 3/14, which is a reference to 3.14, the first three numbers seen in pi. You can get down to making mathematics that day, and/or you can also find pie specials, like a Marie Callender's, which is offering a free slice with a coupon from found on the company's web site.

"Ink & Paint: The Women of Disney Animation": The Ink and Paint Department at the Walt Disney Company is legendary, and so many of the films you loved as a tot — and still do — came to be thanks to a talented group of women at the drafting tables. Author Mindy Johnson will visit The Hollywood Heritage Museum on Wednesday, March 14 to talk about her book (she'll be signing copies, too, which will be for sale). The 7:30 p.m. lit-meets-Tinseltown event will wrap around 9:30.

Picnic Pop-up: If you've called upon 189 by Dominique Ansel at The Grove over the last few months, chances are good you were in search of a Cronut, Chef Ansel's famous confection. But if you stop by the eatery from March 12 through 16, you'll see a pop-up picnic scene called Dom's Burgers upstairs, complete with a lemonade stand and other details that suggest the whole lark-y affair is taking place in a park. A quartet of burgers is on the menu, and more, at this spring-sweet to-do.

Candytopia Afterdark: Called upon the treat-packed, photo-fab wonderland at Santa Monica Place yet? There's a special happening on Thursday evening, March 15, that's all about adding a little music and a few new vibes to the mix. Prospector will spin the tunes, adding a different dance-around element to the walk-through experience. A ticket? You'll definitely need one, so unhand that caramel crunchy nougat bar and alight upon your entry now.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations