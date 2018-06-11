Things to Do This Week: Cat Art Show

"The Cat Art Show" trots into The Think Tank Gallery on Thursday, June 14. Brush your whiskers against it before it dashes off again, on June 24. (Pictured: Rollin' with My Homies by Princess Cheeto)

Cat Art Show: Even if you have several cat-themed oil paintings, and a teapot cozy shaped like a cat, and a ceiling-high cat sculpture, the fact is this: You can always have, or at least appreciate, more feline-themed art. And, for the third year, there shall be many quirky, pop-culture-riffic, cat-cool pieces on colorful display at this annual show, which purrs at The Think Tank Gallery from June 14 through June 24. Cat Art Show 3: The Sequel Returns Again, is presented by CatCon, meow meow.

Thursday Summer Fun: Where to find family-fun, culture-vibrant happenings around the region that are on a weekday, at least during the toastier months? Gaze in the direction of Colorado Boulevard, and the Norton Simon Museum, where the Thursday Summer Fun series will open on Thursday, June 14. The afternoon sessions will cover so many museum-y marvels, but day one? That involves a visit to the Sculpture Garden, sweet.

Free Summer Concert Series: You dig The Garland, and the North Hollywood hotel's pretty grounds, and you're super-duper into hearing great sounds without paying to do so? Best swing by the history-filled stay-over spot for this just-starting series, which will be all about free live music. Thursday, June 14 is night number one, the hours are 7 to 10 p.m., and Everyday People will be behind the mics. And, for sure, tasty cocktails and bites will be available for purchase, all to lend more flavor to a flavorful night of stars above and solid songcraft.

Meet the Grunion: The opportunity, at least this year, to step inside Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro and learn why these famous fishies wriggle onto the beach to spawn? And then to step outside, to the sand, and see it all with your own peepers? That's all winding down, grunion people. So best make for the aquarium on Friday, June 15, wear something a little warm for a late-night beach walk, and prepare to brush up on oodles of amazing grunion-based facts. The whole wriggly shebang is on from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Filmmm at Union Station opens: The "mmm" part in the word "Filmmm" should clue you into what this new series will be about: Food, and the culture surrounding it. "The Harvey Girls — Opportunity Bound," the first film in the free series, screens on Friday, June 15, and there's a special treat in store: Harvey Girl Hilda Velarde Salas will appear for a Q&A. Other films to come in the Metro Art series include "City of Gold," about lauded food writer Jonathan Gold and "I Am Love." Will there be food trucks nearby, should you hanker for something yummy? Count on it.

