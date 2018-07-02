Things to Do This Week: Celebrate Fourth of July

Fourth of July Celebrations: Independence Day is on the middle-day-iest weekday — that would be Wednesday — in 2018, but the fireworks shows remain plentiful, glowful, and probably happening in your immediate neck of the woods. There are, in fact, dozens of dazzling nighttime events around town, but to find some of the biggest fireworks, click here (Grand Park, the Rose Bowl, Hollywood Bowl, and Long Beach are just four of our picks). As for daytime to-dos on July 4? Check out the sweet bike parade in Long Beach and the Angel City Brewery party.

Free Movies in Old Pasadena: All July long, on every Friday and Saturday night, not to mention on Thursday, July 5, there shall be movies, free movies, movies that won't require you paying admission to see them. Where shall these flicks flower, with so much summer goodness? All around the historic district, from One Colorado to Central Park and beyond. "PeeWee's Big Adventure," "Mars Attacks!," and a host of other genial gems are on the schedule. Eye everything, and some of the special events surrounding the series, here.

4th of July on the Farm: While a number of businesses and destinations will close on the fourth day of July, Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark will remain open. If you're seeking a nostalgic, fresh-of-air way to spend the earlier part of the holiday, head for the expansive spread to pick berries, tomatoes, beans, peppers, and more delicious legumes and fruits. There's an animal show, too, and tractor-drawn wagon rides. Admission price? It's six bucks per person, so gather up your farm fans for a sweet holiday field trip.

Sizzling Summer Nights opens: If you love to dance, really twirl and move your feet, and you dig Latin fusion music, and you find a Griffith Park setting, one that is museum-y and marvelous, rather wonderful, then this is your warm-weather, get-out-and-swing spectacular. It's on the dance floor outside The Autry every Thursday night from July 5 through Aug. 16, there's a taco and beverage bar, and the hours of 6 to 9 p.m. mean you'll be enjoying the whole amazing experience while the sun sets. It's all downright sublime, truly.

Deep Sea Adventure now open: Lots of theme park additions make a splash each summer, but this newest attraction is really actually a bit splashy, thanks to the the 300,000-gallon tank it occupies. Where to find it? At LEGOLAND in Carlsbad. What will you see there? Real sea critters, yep, and "LEGO scuba divers and sunken treasures," and all sorts of nifty sights that speak to both the wonders of the ocean and the LEGOverse you're visiting. The newest must-see at LEGOLAND California Resort debuted on Monday, July 2.

