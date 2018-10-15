Things to Do This Week: 'Dear Evan Hansen' Opens

Ben Levi Ross (center) and the company of the national tour of "Dear Evan Hansen." With a book by Steven Levenson, a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by Michael Greif, “Dear Evan Hansen” runs October 17-Nov. 25 at The Ahmanson. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

"Dear Evan Hansen" opens: The heartaches and trials of adolescence, of loneliness, connection, and understanding of those fabled teen years? They're never far from the heart, even if we ourselves are far from that time in our lives. This multiple Tony winner captured much of that deep emotion, making it one of the must-see Broadway musicals of the last decade. The LA stop of the first North American tour for the show opens at the Ahmanson Theatre on Oct. 17, beginning a month-plus run (the closing date is Nov. 25). Didn't get a ticket? The digital lottery for $25 tickets begins on Oct. 15.

'Notorious RBG' debuts: Few Supreme Court justices have gained the admiration and acclaim of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second female justice appointed to the court. She took her oath just over a quarter century ago, and, in that time, books and songs and web sites have been created about her, little girls dress in her iconic robes for Halloween, and exhibits devoted to her life and achievements have sprung up across the nation. One is just ahead, at the Skirball Cultural Center, beginning on Friday, Oct. 19. Get to know "The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg" through March 10.

Dinner Fit for the King: How to properly toast LeBron James and the superstar's first games with the LA Lakers? The InterContinental Los Angeles has a flavorful answer, with this brand-new three-course menu. Choices include a delicious Slammin' Shrimp Slider, a Blaze-ing Turkey Burger, the LBJ Pizza, and more. Make for the Copper Lounge or Mari Los Angeles at the hotel to find out more about this multi-courser dedicated to Mr. James, the Lakers, and a great season to come. The menu is available from Oct. 18 through Nov. 16.

Celebrating Beverly Garland's birthday: There are few stars, and hoteliers, as beloved as Beverly Garland, an actress who appeared a host of dramatic and sci-fi films before giving her name, her time, and her know-how to the North Hollywood hotel now known as The Garland. To honor her memory, and the day of her birth, The Front Yard will offer her favorite food and drink, a burger and a martini, for $19 on Oct. 17 (indeed, that's the eatery at the hotel). Also? Look for an Oct. 17 movie marathon devoted to the legend at the on-site Beverly Garland Theatre.

Pumpkin Happenings in Full Swing: The week before the week before Halloween? Things are truly bustling at those spots that purvey in pumpkins, from Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, where the Fall Harvest Festival is happening on weekdays, to the Cal Poly's massive Pumpkin Patch, in Pomona. That's closed on Mondays, do note. And in Culver City? Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch is famously welcoming famous customers and everyone who wants to feel a bit VIP while they shop for their squash.

