Things to Do This Week: Free Cocoa Concerts Begin

Union Station Tree Lighting & Cocoa Concert: If a free holiday-themed event is a cheerful composite of its pretty parts, then consider how many sparkly blocks build this annual to-do. There's the tree-lighting aspect, which is the centerpiece of the Thursday, Nov. 29 event, but there's also live music, too, thanks to the Grand Arts Chamber Singers and other acts. A Cocoa Bar is part of the flavorful joy, and other spirit-raising sights. Can't make it? There are more Cocoa Concerts to come at the Alameda Street landmark.

Silent Skate Party at Pershing Square: Donning some headphones before you take to the ice? That's the name of the glacially glam game at this DTLA seasonal rink on Wednesday, Nov. 28. The sounds'll flow directly into your headphones as you show off your skills (or at least just keep it moving, moving, moving forward along the cold surface). This special event isn't happening every week at the Bai Holiday Rink, but you can catch it again on Dec. 19.

Art Battle US National Championship: We see paintings long after their completion, sometimes centuries, but the chance to watch artists go brush-to-brush, live, as they go for a mighty and creative crown? It's a pretty nifty thing, and one that will flower, fabulously, at the Exchange LA on Thursday, Nov. 28. There are a dozen competitors in all to root for, and, yep, the audience gets a chance to weigh in. Tickets, times, and the full brush-up? Here.

"Something Wicked This Way Comes": Treats about around town for Ray Bradbury fans. After all, Mr. Bradbury called our sunny stomping grounds home, and chances to revel in his work, and marvelous memory, are plentiful. And here's one cinematic slice of Bradburydom, a screening that will include a Q&A with a few talented people behind the 1983 film: "Something Wicked This Way Comes" will roll at the TCL Chinese Theatres on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 9 in the evening. Need a little sinister magic in your world? This should do the tantalizing trick.

"Superman" 40th Anniversary: And speaking of magical films celebrating major anniversaries, this 1978 dazzler is flying back into select cinemas on Nov. 27 and again on Dec. 3. Yep, Christopher Reeve is at the cape-rocking fore, and the marvelous Margot Kidder, too, and the only question is where to see it (find your nearest theater at Fathom Events, which is bringing the film back for this special engagement). Wait, there is one more question: You've got me — who's got you?

