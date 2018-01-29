Things to Do This Week: Free Halo Top (with Rain)

Is it raining? Starting on Feb. 1, and ending on March 20, Halo Top Scoop Shop at Westfield-Topanga will offer a free sundae to the first ten customers to report on the wet weather.

Complimentary Soft-Serve Sundaes: It's... been a drier winter, no doubt, and we didn't even really need to inject a meaningful pause there, because everyone knows it. But? Rain never stays away for too long, and if it does happen to sprinkle, and you're one of the first ten people at the still-new Canoga Park Halo Top Scoop Shop, and you tell the staff it is sprinkling out, you'll score a sundae, made from soft-serve ice cream, for free. Dreary weather and dessert? We'll take it. The deal opens on Thursday, Feb. 1 and ends on the final day of winter 2018, March 20.

Prospective Member Reception: You're all about the Rose Parade, and have been for years. Decades, even? You love it, through and through, and you've long longed to play a part in the New Year's Day pomp as one of the famous White-Suiters, the volunteers who keep the proceedings running smoothly. The Tournament of Roses is welcoming people interested in joining the organization on Tuesday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Feb. 1 for a pair of get-to-know-us evenings. Do RSVP if you plan to attend one of the nights, and good luck: There are more applicants than spots.

Total Lunar Eclipse: Wake up early, as in earlier than you probably think you should, and head for Griffith Observatory on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The alternative? Stay up late, very late, for this Super Blue Blood Moon eclipse begins around 3:45 a.m. and wraps by 7 (technically, closer to 6 a.m., but that's the end of the observatory event). It's free, "large crowds" are expected on the landmark's grounds, and Griffith Observatory will live-stream the eclipse for those who just can't wakey-wakey in time.

'The Shining' Screening: It is not, repeat not the Halloween season, not for several months yet, but it is the colder season, which is when a certain horror story very famously, and frostily, takes place. And on Tuesday, Jan. 30 ArcLight Sherman Oaks will screen the very snowy and scary story from Stephen King, and directed by Stanley Kubrick, on the big screen. Not related, but related in theme: The Bearded Lady's Mystic Museum in Burbank will feature an exhibit devoted to "The Shining" later in February.

The Monster Show: Speaking of chilling tales, the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" is upon us, and Pure & Weary will be taking on the topic of "... historical monsters, internal monsters and the nightmare monsters of today to create their own damsel-less ghost story." Head for the Comedy Central Stage on Thursday, Feb. 1 for an array of thought-provoking sketches from Katherine Biskupic & Leah Frires.

