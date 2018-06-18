Things to Do This Week: Free Make Music Day

Make Music Day: No need to consult a calendar or planner to figure out when the next Make Music Day will be, for the free day of music-makery is always timed to the first day of summer. That's Thursday, June 21 in 2018, and spots around Southern California will thrum with guitars, horns, and all manner of music-nice goodness. The celebration is happening around the planet, in over 800 cities, but here's where to find the toot-toot, strum-sweet fun near or close to LA.

Summer Solstice: And speaking of the longest day of the year, Griffith Observatory will once again welcome visitors, for free, all to provide all of the deets on the solstice, what's happening with our nearest star, and other astronomical facts. And, yes, "deets" might be too casual a word for the cosmos, but given the fun and informative session, well, "deets" feels right. The talk times on June 21? Local noon and sunset.

The Ferris wheel turns 125: What's the higher number... how many revolutions all the Ferris wheels in the world have made or how many minutes have passed since the Ferris wheel was first introduced in 1893? It's a brain tickler, but here's something else to be tickled by: The Pacific Wheel in Santa Monica is the place to celebrate, and if you RSVP, and are among the first 1,863 people to do so, you'll ride for free. The historic festivity will turn round and round and round on Thursday, June 21.

Todd Fisher signing: If you know your Tinseltown royalty, and those Hollywood families that have risen to ultra levels of fame, you know about Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, and Todd Fisher. Mr. Fisher is stopping by the 3rd floor of the Hollywood & Highland complex at the TCL Chinese Theatre on June 19 to sign his new book, "My Girls," a tribute to the beloved mom and daughter. If Ms. Reynolds and Ms. Fisher remain near to your heart, stop by, get a book signed, and bask in the memory.

Trivia Night at Prawn: So you're in Pasadena, and you love answering tricky questions on a host of topics, and you dig grilled cheeses, and being able to order a beverage from a bar is rather nice on a warm evening? Best head for the courtyard at One Colorado each and every Tuesday for Prawn's Trivia Night. It's totally free to join and area businesses have donated prizes. This is all happening through the end of August, oh yeah. And if you're at Prawn at Grand Central Market on a Wednesday night? More trivia fun, through August, so make the most of your summer Tuesday and Wednesday nights, triviaheads.

