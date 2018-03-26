Things to Do This Week: Hooray, It's Opening Day

Opening Day: Will you be at Dodger Stadium on the afternoon of Thursday, March 29? Then you'll see the very first pitch of the season, oh yeahhh. The team is facing the San Francisco Giants, and bars, taverns, and eateries around LA will have the televisions tuned to the exciting action at Elysian Field. Where to go? The Greyhound Bar & Grill in Highland Park is known for its Dodger-cool specials and Blue Hour, while DTLA-based Boomtown Brewery is opening early, at 11 o'clock, for the field-watching fun. Is your go-to sports-TV'd hang blue-ing it up? Chances are as good as that first pitch'll be fast.

Spring Break Pool Day: We're very much in the kick-back throes of spring-break-dom in late March, but where can you truly connect with all that the merry moment implies? A swimming pool, near the beach, seems to encapsulate that spring break spirit, and the Annenberg Community Beach House swimming pool will be open on March 28 for those wanting a bit of a splash. It's ten bucks to swim, for an adult, and there are some other must-knows, like how to procure your ticket, so click, click, click.

Make March Matter + PizzaRev: Planning on dining on some cheesy-yum pizza pie on Friday, March 30? Make for the PizzaRev in Studio City, Glendale, Midtown LA, or Pasadena, mention the Children's Hospital Los Angeles fundraiser, and know that 20% of your check will be donated to this great, month-long event. A former heart transplant patient of CHLA is stopping by the Pasadena PizzaRev to be a pizza chef for the day, on March 30, so if see Casey, wave and say hello.

Ready Player One Challenge: The Maze: The northwest corner of Hollywood and Vine has been highly movie-riffic in recent months, what with the "It" house popping up in the late summer and now a 3D-mazing experience created around the opening "Ready Player One." It is open to walk-ups, do note, should you want to dig deeper into the vast corners of the OASIS and find a trio of keys. The challenge is on through Sunday, April 1, so if you're planning on catching the Warner Bros. flick opening weekend, you might want to weave through your own OASIS adventure.

Old Pasadena Yappy Hour: So you're all about the historic stretch of the Crown City, and you're all about your canine, and you do love these lighter evenings, what with the sun setting around 7-ish, or at least the last light lingering longer. How to celebrate, and welcoming some warmer weather? At this Wednesday, March 28 meet-up on Big Bang Theory Way. There shall be samples for your pup from The Dog Bakery as well as other goodies and a chance to hang at the outdoor garden at The Dog Haus (yep, hounds are welcome).

