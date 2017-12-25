Things to Do This Week: It's Rose Parade Prep Time

The very final buds, seeds, and petals will be placed in the days ahead. Will you be able to eye these colossuses of Colorado Boulevard? Or attend Equestfest or Bandfest? The Rose Parade is nearly here.

Before-the-Parade Parade Events: While much of the world might believe that the Rose Parade begins at 8 a.m. California time on New Year's Day, Southern Californians know the party starts the week before (well, if you wanted to get into the nitty-gritty, the floats go for test runs months before, but that's another matter). Happening in the days ahead? Bandfest Presented by Remo at PCC on Dec. 29 and 30, Equestfest (hi horses) on Dec. 29 at the LA Equestrian Center, and all of that volunteer, pitch-in, place-a-buncha-petals float decorating. Where to go, when to go, tickets 'n times? So much rosy goodness is blooming right here (and by that, we mean info).

After-Christmas Events: So many places around Southern California will keep the fa- and la-ing in full focus in the days after the 25th of December, with our theme parks leading the way. Knott's Merry Farm is still sparkling, the Grinch grinches up Universal Studios Hollywood through New Year's Eve, and Holiday Time at Disneyland, and that feasty Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure, are on through Sunday, Jan. 7. Didn't get your fill ahead of Christmas, due to all of the obligations you had to fulfill, packages you had to wrap, carols you had to sing? There's still time, yuletide revelers.

Sounds of the Season: A common feature of the holidays? We tend to be indoors quite a bit, which is understandable, especially when it is a bit chillsome. But there are alfresco pleasures still to be had, even in late December, like at South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes. The gorgeous plant-packed spread is hosting Sounds of the Season each day through Dec. 31, with live performances and DJ sets on the schedule, depending upon the day. There are several still to come, so bundle up, find your music-loving BFF, and go PV.

The Greatest Cartoons Ever! If you're loath to change out of your pajamas, after staying cozy for much of the weekend, well... You'll probably still need to, to attend the Alex Theatre, but! But the spirit of pajama-wearing fun will shine on screen at the historic venue as a line-up of classic animation shorts unspools on Tuesday, Dec. 26. There's a matinee showing, and one in the evening, and even if you don't wear your pajamas, you can find that Saturday morning magic in your heart as you laugh over old-school cartoons. News reels and special guests are on the docket, too.

12 Days of Jingle Bowl: Live close to a Bowlmor or Bowlero? Longing to score a few strikes before 2018 arrives? Grab a lane and, if you're at the bowling alley on the right day, grab something extra, too, like a one-buck cookie on Wednesday, Dec. 27 or a bonus game on Bowlmoji Bonus Day (Thursday, Dec. 28). Friday, Dec. 29 is Wacky Bowling Day, because of course it is, for savoring some silliness before the end of the year is a good thing. Just read everything you need to know, then get everyone out of the house, and onto the lanes, for some together-time-y Jingle Bowling.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations