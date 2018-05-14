Things to Do This Week: Knott's HangTime Opens

HangTime opens: It's been on the horizon for coaster-obsessed people for several months: California's "first and only dive coaster," a mega mammoth mountain range of steel that loops and swirls in fantastical ways. All of that looping and swirling has been rising, rising, rising at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, and the opening day is nigh. How nigh? Friday, May 18 is when the first fans'll strap in. Are you ready for what's being called "the steepest drop" of any coaster in the state? Get ready, fast, if you've been meaning to wrap your mind around that particular fact.

Fishtival: If you see the word "fishtival" pop up, you can bet that A) it probably happens near the ocean or another body of water and B) it'll be celebratory in nature. Both things are true for the Thursday, May 17 event, which is happening at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro. That's kind of a good giveaway as to what fish shall be the star: It's the grunion, a silvery favorite long associated with the aquarium. Don your foil-fun, grunion-inspired hat and swim for the San Pedro destination.

"Sunset Boulevard": When Billy Wilder's eternally searing satire of Hollywood, fame, the hunger for fame, and the memory of fame had and lost returns to the big screen, it is necessary to quote the phenomenal Norma Desmond: "I am big, it's the pictures that got small." This picture, though, will play large, at several area cinemas, on Wednesday, May 16. Fathom Events and TCM are part of the 1950 gem's return to theaters, and if you haven't seen it in a bit, and are currently riding the usual ups/downs of Tinseltown life, see it, see it, see it.

Royal Wedding Card: If you happen to be on Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday, May 15, near the TCL Chinese Theatre Forecourt, you just might see an oversized card. You can sign it, if you like, all to send happy wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of their May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle. Britain's Consul General Michael Howells, and other dignitaries, will be in the forecourt to unveil the card at 11 a.m. on May 15. And on May 19? The famous cinema will show the royal wedding on the big screen.

Factor's Famous Deli Turns 70: So you're on Pico Boulevard and you're craving a stacked-high pastrami sandwich and a really luscious side of coleslaw? Chances are you're heading for this iconic restaurant, one that's been a staple of sandwich-makery for seven decades. To celebrate this major milestone, there's a special dinner, one that's taking place at The Mark for Events on Tuesday, May 15. Chef Nancy Silverton will be there, and a host of other food-perfecting bigwigs, all to pay tribute to the flavors and panache of Factor's. Details on getting a seat? Unhand your fork, for a moment, and see here.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations