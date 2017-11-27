Things to Do This Week: LA County Tree Lighting

LA County Tree Lighting Ceremony: The LA County Holiday Celebration, the free extravaganza that swirls upon the stage at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion each Christmas eve, is still a few weeks out, but there's some sparkle and glow to enjoy far sooner, as in late November, as in the last Monday in November, as in Nov. 27. That's when the big tree'll get all lit up and super-pretty, though do note that the fir is located in Grand Park this year, at the fountain, and not in Music Center Plaza as in years gone by. The illuminated launch includes a performance by Brass Pacifica and other groups. Monday, Nov. 27 at 5 o'clock (it's free).

Giving Tuesday: Thinking of donating to a favorite local organization on Tuesday, Nov. 28? Hundreds of local Southern California charities and non-profits would love your help, but even if that can't come in the form of a donation, you can give your heart, your effort, and your time. Think about taking a moment on Nov. 28 to sign up to volunteer with Project Angel Food or the Midnight Mission or Best Friends Animal Society or the organization you hold dear, or at least to spend a few minutes learning a bit more. If you can give an hour each week or month, or during special events, it matters. Start here and connect with the community.

Photography Field Trip: What are you doing at noon on a Wednesday? It's about as middle-of-the-week-y as it gets, but that doesn't mean that things should stay humdrum. On the contrary, if you dig dance, and snapping pictures, you can sign up to take part in a special happening: Taking photos of the Malpaso Dance Company's rehearsal at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The lauded troupe is visiting LA from Cuba, and this behind-the-scenes chance is sure to draw movement-loving shutterbugs from around the region. Nov. 29 at noon is your time.

Riviera Village Holiday Stroll: The final day of November is a bustling one, in terms of holidayists ramping up for the mondo month of revelry. A lot of people hang their advent calendars around then, in anticipation of December's start, while some seasonal observers seek out other ways to jump into the season. Here's one sweet, get-outdoors-y path to early Christmassy joy: An evening saunter through the Redondo Beach neighborhood. Santa will show at the Nov. 30 happening, tunes shall play, shops'll be open, and the fa, la, la spirit shall be high.

LA Auto Show Opens: It vrooms through a full third of December, with shiny fenders, headline-making reveals, top auto inventors, top auto writers, top auto everythingers, but to be in the middle of the action at the very beginning? You'll want to find your way to the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 1 for the daydream-laden kick-off. Shopping for a car or plotting what your next set of wheels will be a couple of years down the line? Oh yeah. Hello, December, hello, mega auto-tacular, hello, oodles of extreme and sporty cars.

