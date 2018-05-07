Things to Do This Week: Magic Mondays Return

The Return of Magic Mondays: What do "May" and "Monday" have in common? Well, not much, frankly, but you can't spell Monday without M, A, and Y. But May is the happy month when an enchanted Monday night series pops up again, with magician Albie Selznick at the helm. Mr. Selznick shall winningly share "the gospel of illusion" with audiences while welcoming a line-up of talented performers who'll show with their mind-bending, "how'd they do that" acts. The spot? Santa Monica Playhouse. Several Monday schedules are live now; take a look.

Famous Game Music, Played Live: If you've played "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" or "Mass Effect," you've heard the stirring work of BAFTA-nominated composer Jack Wall. Now Mr. Wall is bringing his works to Soraya Great Hall in Northridge on Wednesday, May 9. What can fans who take a seat for the concert, which will also feature the CSUN Media Composition and Studio Ensemble Orchestra? Mr. Wall's "big band jazz songs" from "Black Ops III" and other works from games. Find tickets for this rare game-oriented aural extravaganza, now.

Summer of Salsa opens: Friday evening concerts at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes? That are free? And filled with get-shaking, swing-a-partner sounds? That sounds like a slice of perfection, but it is no mere dream: The 4th annual Summer of Salsa Concert Series opens at the historic location on Friday, May 11 at 6 o'clock. It's not a weekly thing, but monthly, ish, so browse the schedule and plan your visits accordingly. Up on stage first, on May 11? Prepare for some "hot Seventies cover tunes" from Echo Park Project.

National Public Gardens Day at The Getty: So many beautiful garden-themed events have been, well, flowering around Southern California in early May, but National Public Gardens Day is, well, national, as the name suggests. You can celebrate it locally while strolling around one of our region's best-known plots: The gardens at The Getty Center. The art institution will be celebrating on May 11, and while entry is free, note that parking is $15. A special garden tour begins at 10:30 a.m., so plan for a morning arrival.

"Star Wars" Nite: As sure as Hoth is cold, both "Star Wars" Nite events at Disneyland Resort sold out. Did you grab that ticket for Wednesday, May 9? Then you'll be enjoying special photo opportunities, food and drink purchases themed to the "Star Wars" universe, and the March of the First Order, complete with an appearance by Captain Phasma. But even if you didn't get a ticket, no need to let off a Wookiee-style growl: Cosmic stuff is afoot at the Anaheim-based theme park, daily, like the return of Hyperspace Mountain.

