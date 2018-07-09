Things to Do This Week: New Union Station Farmers Market

Weekly Farmers Market: You've heard about "farm-to-table" and "vineyard-to-table" but have you tried "train-to-table" yet? That's the theme of the brand-new weekly pop-up at Union Station, an event that will put the fresh focus on produce, artisanal breads, cool coffees, and more. Call upon the toot-toot landmark from noon to 6 p.m. each Thursday to shop, nosh, and meet the people who grow and make some of SoCal's best eats. Where to go? Follow the scents, chitchat, and shoppers carrying produce-ready bags to the station's South Patio.

"On Your Feet!" opens: The musical inspired by the legendary love/life partnership of Gloria and Emilio Estefan has won praise for its heart-strong story, its dance numbers, and, you got it, all of those hard-not-to-move-to songs. The Broadway show's national tour has now arrived in Los Angeles, near the tip-top of summer, and the Pantages in Hollywood is the place to feel all of the shake-it songcraft. "On Your Feet" swings through July 29, so shimmy this way for your seat, pronto.

Movies on the Green: A spot on the lawn, the first few stars of eveningtime, and a hot flick? Call it the summeriest of summertime traditions, and call it an Americana at Brand must. For starting on Thursday, July 12, the Glendale shopping destination will present "Movies on the Green," a July-cool series of cinematic favorites, each Thursday throughout the month. "Wonder Woman" is up first, on July 12, but you can peruse all the picks here. Tickets begin at $15 and do include food. Details, oh yeah.

Subaru Summer Jazz Nights begins: Hanging out in Hollywood, specifically at Hollywood & Highland, on a Tuesday night? Say, a Tuesday night beginning on July 10 but before Aug. 7? Then settle in for some sweet saxful, percussion-perfect notes as these live jazz events bring good flows and good times to everyone within earshot. They're free to see, but if you make a nominal donation for wine or cheese, that goes to help Project Angel Food. Follow the tunes and follow your heart to helping this great organization.

7-Eleven Day: You know it, you anticipate it, it is written in large bold letters on every pad and blank page and screen in the house. Each July 11, or 7/11, you can nab a free small Slurpee at a 7-Eleven store. Just be there between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and watch the 7-Eleven social pages for more food-related deals in the week to follow July 11. Oh, and the featured Slurpee flavor for July 7, 2018? Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries. Slurpeens of Southern California, it has returned.

