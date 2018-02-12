Things to Do This Week: Ohh La La Lucha!!!

Ohh La La Lucha!!! Valentine's Day will take on many fanciful and winsome forms come Wednesday, Feb. 14, from Ferris wheel rides to classic dinners for two, but if you like some kitschy costumes, a bundle of uproarious laughs, and some classic Mexican wrestling action, best head to the Mayan Theatre on Feb. 14 and 15. LUCHA VaVOOM's famous two-night extravaganza is now a Valentine's Day tradition 'round SoCal, and Dama Fina, Crazy Chickens, and a host of favorites will enter the ring to bring mirth, amazing moves, and a heartsy holiday unlike any other.

Happy Fat Tuesday: There's no quibbling with the fact that Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, if you prefer, will always occur on a weekday (both "Mardi" and "Tuesday" are giveaways there, as is the fact that the celebratory holiday precedes Shrove Wednesday). Where to find music, the spirit of the occasion, and maybe a strand of beads or two? The Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax will welcome Eddie Baytos & The Nervis Bros. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, while The Mudbug Brass Band will honor the Second Line tradition at Union Station at 4 o'clock.

Valentine's Night Movies: Treat your paramour to some excellent cinema on the 14th evening of February? It sounds like a perfect, cuddle-up plan, especially if the movies in question are quintessentially lovey-dovey. "Edward Scissorhands" and "Corpse Bride" qualify under the "lovey-dovey" header, most definitely, and both are showing in a double-feature at The Egyptian in Hollywood. And at the Los Angeles Theatre in DTLA? "Roman Holiday" is on the silver screen, along with a party hosted by Cinespia.

Valentine's Day at the Pacific Wheel: Hearts that shimmer at about 9 stories tall? You'll see those, and more messages of sweetness and romance, should you be at the Santa Monica Pier on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 14. But go the distance, for the person you dote on, and treat them to a $10 (per person) ride on the Pacific Wheel, the world's only solar-powered Ferris wheel, that evening. A violinist will be there to serenade riders from 6 to 9 o'clock, lending an extra joyful air to the ocean-close attraction.

Modernism Week opens: What will bunches upon bunches of midcentury lovers be doing in the desert starting the day after Valentine's Day 2018? Enjoying 11 days of double-decker architecturally themed bus tours, history talks, special sales, and peeks inside iconic buildings and homes. It's one of the biggest gatherings for midcentury-everything, and it all happens in and around Palm Springs from Feb. 15 through 25. Don't forget your early '60s fashion, your nifty big-fin'd convertible, and your obsession for the stylish look of a half century ago.

