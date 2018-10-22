Things to Do This Week: Olvera's Día de los Muertos

What to Know Nightly novenario: Oct. 25 through Nov. 2

Celebration: Thursday, Nov. 1 and Friday, Nov. 2

Free

Día de los Muertos at Olvera Street: It's true, if you know the historic district and its annual come-togethers, that the muertos-merry, memory-deep celebration of those who have gone will take place on Nov. 1 and 2, 2018. But the nightly Novenario procession in honor of the solemn but sweet occasion will begin at 7 o'clock on Thursday, Oct. 25. This every-evening event will tenderly take place through to Nov. 2, so do make plans to stop by the free event to bask in the spirit of the spirited season.

The Big Carve: While "BYOB" is a common sight on invitations, "BYOP" is seen far less often. Unless, of course, it is the week before Halloween, and a Santa Ana bar is holding an event that's all about creating ghoulish gourds, complete with smiles, designs, or whatever you'd like to see on the front of a squash. The 2018 date is Wednesday, Oct. 24, and if you can't BYOP, you can pay for a chance to visit the venue's "pumpkin patch" (that'll be ten bucks). For all of the need-to-knows on this seed-filled, guts-laden good time, start here, pumpkin carvers of SoCal.

Oktoberfest Farewell: The season to show everyone your Chicken Dance, as well as your stein-holding skills, is wrapping up, but you can still dance your way to Huntington Beach's Old World, and other spots around Southern California, for one more schnitzel, one more oompah, one more chance to don your dirndl. Old World's Oktoberfest is a big bash, so big that it extends to a couple of weeknights, too, and not just the weekend. So make your way to the party on Oct. 24 or 25, if you want to miss the final weekend crowd (as fun as that'll be, too).

Monster Make-up Exhibit: This is the all-important week, the week before All Hallows Eve, when the costume inspo needs to kick in, and fearsomely fast, too. If you're eager to see how some of the cinematic masters have created their best and most famous monsters, get to The Hollywood Museum for a look at several spooky masks, creatures, and displays devoted to the creation of critters seen on the silver screen. The exhibit is open Wednesdays through Sundays, keep in mind. Will you see your best-loved movie baddie there? Chances are good... er, bad?

Leaf Love in Lake Arrowhead: There might be a lot of light debate about when an area truly reaches "peak" fall color, but one thing can't be quibbled over: This mountain area kind of owns colorful trees around the last third of October, each and every year. And whether an aspen is still showing a touch of green or an oak has dropped some pretty cover will really depend upon the day you arrive, the weather (and any precipitation), and where you go to look around the region. But a weekday drive is primo, especially since leaf peepers have an understandable habit of toodling around on the weekends. Happy autumn outing, fall fans.

