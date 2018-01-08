Things to Do This Week: Outdoor Ice Rinks' Last Spin

Holiday Ice Rinks to Bow Out: Have you taken a turn or twenty around the cold, flat surface at Pershing Square or ICE at Santa Monica? They're both in their final days for the 2017-2018 pop-up, under-the-stars skating season. Others have already closed, from LA Live to Irvine Spectrum, so get to 5th and Arizona in Santa Monica or the downtown hub, tie on those blades, and give the wintry pursuit some love. They're keeping weekday hours, too, so visit on a Tuesday, or a Thursday, if you like, but do go before Jan. 15 (the last day for both).

California Pizza Kitchen Fundraiser: Dine at a CPK on Monday, Jan. 8 or Tuesday, Jan. 9 and mention to your server that you'd like 20% of your check to go to helping the California Fire Foundation. This is good for take-out, too, and it is happening around the state, at participating locations. Thinking of doing dinner out on one of those days? There's a way to get your big salad or comfort-food-y apps and lend some love to our neighbors around California, too.

Canter's Deli 70th Anniversary: A certain Fairfax institution is marking seven amazing decades of piled-high sandwiches and perfectly pleasing pies and some of the best black and white cookies around. How? By offering a pastrami or veggie reuben for 70 cents (yes, as in seven dimes) on Tuesday, Jan. 9. There's a limit of one per customer, and you'll want to dine-in for this one. Will it be a popular, bustling day at this avenue icon? Is a pastrami sandwich filling?

Disney's 'Aladdin' Opens: Is "A Whole New World" your favorite song ever from an animated feature? You wouldn't be alone, for that tune remains high in the pantheon of great Disney ditties. Now imagine seeing it performed live on stage, at the Pantages in Hollywood, along with all of the other songs and great moments from the tale. It's a production that's been getting buzz all over, and now it flies, like a carpet, into Tinseltown beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

An Evening with... Rian Johnson: The Los Angeles County Museum of Art welcomes the director of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" for a roving chat at the museum's Bing Theatre on Thursday evening, Jan. 11. "American Graffiti" will screen, a movie that "... had a formative impact" on Mr. Johnson, so count on the discussion to spotlight the work of George Lucas before he made "Star Wars." Tickets are $25 each for the general public; details here.

