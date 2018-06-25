Things to Do This Week: Pride Fun at Third & Fairfax

Abbafab delivers the ABBA-style songcraft at Pride Celebration on June 26. Be at the Original Farmers Market and The Grove for all of the good times and dance-ready tunes.

Pride Celebration: It's Pride Month, all jubilant June long, and The Grove and the Original Farmers Market are teaming up to deliver a delightful night of activities around both side-by-side destinations. AbbaFab, an ABBA tribute band, will bring out those effervescent "Dancing Queen" vibes, a screening of "Mamma Mia! The Movie" will summon more songful sweetness, and join-together doings shall reign. Embrace the inclusion, joy, and "Waterloo"-style whimsy on Tuesday night, June 26. Oh yes: And head for Gilmore lane from 7:50 through 8:10 for the Pride-tastic treats.

Free Adoption Day: You've been wanting a sweet kit-kat, a lap lover, a devotee of tuna-flavored treats, a little love ball to cuddle day and night. Friday, June 29 is the day to keep in mind, for that's when the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA's annual Free Adoption Day returns. It's the venerable animal center's biggest adoption day of the year, and the timing isn't just happenstance: The society is looking to "empty kennels" before the busy Fourth of July holiday. Cats, dogs, rabbits, birds, and other critters will be there, so go fall in love.

Rossini's "La Gazetta": The opportunity to experience a stirring opera in one of our city's most historic venues — The Highland Park Ebell Club — is definitely not one of those "happens all the time" kind of things. But it will happen beginning on Thursday, June 28. The work will be sung in Italian, but English subtitles shall be "projected." And making this all the more wondrous? The Pacific Opera Project production is "(o)nly the second staging ever in the U.S., giving you a true opera fan feather in your cap, should you see it. Details? Dates? It all wraps on July 7, so sing your way to details now.

Sprinkles Cupcakes Limited Treat: So you love your fancy dot-topped cupcakes, but you're also an aficionado of Tito's Handmade Vodka? There's a treat for you, dear sweet-seeking grown-ups, at area Sprinkles shops? It's the Sprinkles + Tito's Down Home Punch cupcake, a cakey delight that includes "(f)resh orange cake with pomegranate berry compote filling, topped with Tito's vodka-infused lemon berry marble frosting, finished with a touch of cinnamon sugar." It just debuted and is only available through Sunday, July 8.

Avocado Month winding down: We know, June should be a thousand days long, but it is on the shorter side, so dally no longer if you intend to try all of the avo-luscious dishes available at Grand Central Market. The downtown food-packed place has seven different delish dishes built around the avocado, priced from $5 to $16, so find your way to Horse Thief BBQ, Prawn Coastal, and a quintet of other yummy spots for all of the alligator pear perfection. Get there, though, by June 30, for Avocado Month is going faster than a bowl of guacamole.

