Things to Do This Week: 'Saved by the Bell' Diner

Saved by the Max opens: If you had known, back in the '90s, while you were rewatching your favorite "Saved by the Bell" episode for the 27th time — on VHS, natch — that you could one day visit a diner inspired by the hit teen series, would you have, liked, way freaked? Yeah, you would have, liked, way freaked. That dream is becoming a reality for several "Bell" buffs, beginning on May 1, as the started-in-Chicago sensation pops up, for a short run, in West Hollywood. Brunch is a thing, too, so find your acid-washed jeans and scrunchies and book now.

"Star Wars" Nite at Disneyland Resort: How to saunter into "Star Wars" Day, which is, of course, May the Fourth, as in May the Fourth be with you? By spending "Star Wars" Day Eve at The Happiest Place on Earth (and, yes, one of the Star-Wars-iest places on the planet, too). The special Disneyland After Dark evening, which will boast photo opportunities, galactically cool experiences, and other Chewbacca-choice goings-on, sold out, but fret not if you didn't score a ticket to the May 3 event: Disneyland added another one on Wednesday, May 9.

Melrose Rooftop Theatre debuts: So you like taking in a movie with the stars above and the streets below? Good think you live in Southern California, then, where there are a few fab choices, including this newest one in West Hollywood. Movies begin in early May, and run right to November. The location is "attached to the property occupied by E.P. & L.P.," so, you bet, cocktails and bites can be part of your evening out, too. Some of the flicks are already selling out, so best get on your ticket for the newest outdoor movie scene in town.

"School of Rock" opens: May can be the rockingingest of all months, what with school letting out and all of those guitar-filled anthems that are about school letting out. But one of the coolest musicals around happens to take on both topics, and does so with a great soundtrack, fun performances, and all the panache and joy we're looking for from the fifth month. Are you feeling it? Turn it up, and point your guitar pick in the direction of the Pantages, where "School of Rock" opens on Thursday, May 3.

"Labyrinth" returns: What's longer: The labyrinth seen in the 1986 film "Labyrinth," or the wait that fans have experienced, the wait that's all about seeing the beloved Jim Henson-helmed classic return to the big screen? While you ponder that, best fly as fast as an owl, an owl who is really The Goblin King, to the Fathom Events site for your ticket. The magical flick'll enchant fans on May 1 and 2 at a host of theaters, but you won't need Hoggle to lead you there: Find your closest cinema playing the film now.

