Things to Do This Week: Spring Break Pool Fun

Spring Break Pool Day: We Northern Hemispherers can now officially say that summer will begin the month after next, as April has begun. This means that some of the staples of the sunniest season are stopping by for quick cameos, including a pop-up pool day at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica. We may be experiencing a touch of the May Gray/June Gloom as April kicks off, but fingers crossed that Wednesday, April 4 will be brilliant and blue. That's the day of the pool pop-up, it's $10 for an adult, and details may be found here.

Rooftop Cinema Club Returns: So you like moving up, up, up, closer to the clouds, and you like being entertained while doing so? The above-it-all film series is back, starting with "I, Tonya" at The Montalban in Hollywood on Wednesday, April 4. "The Florida Project" follows on Thursday, April 5, at the same location, with a few more flicks to follow (and, yep, The Level in DTLA is also starting up its showings, too). Wireless headphones keep out any city hum while "comfy deckchairs" make the sitting part of the proceedings a pleasure. Get your ticket pronto.

CPK Fundraiser: If you're planning on dining out on Tuesday, April 3, consider stopping by a California Pizza Kitchen to order that meal. Actually, make that a California Pizza Kitchen that participating in a fundraiser for fallen Pomona police officer Greggory Casillas. "All fundraiser proceeds will be donated to the family of Officer Greggory Casillas," says the restaurant, which asks that diners mention the fundraiser to their server or show a flyer found on the eatery's site. The result? Twenty percent of your check will be donated to the family. Details may be found here.

An Evening with Louie Anderson: If you love Louie as Christine Baskets on the FX television series "Baskets" or from his comedy specials and books, best find your way to the Ann & Jerry Moss Theatre at New Roads School in Santa Monica. Mr. Anderson will discuss his new book "Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them, Too." General admission to the lively literary event is $20, but if you'd like a book, go for the $43 ticket (and a reserved seat, with book, is $53). The date is Wednesday, April 4.

Happy Boysenberry Day: So many national food holidays come along and we can't figure out the perfect place to truly celebrate the occasion. But in Southern California? We do have the perfect boysenberry-cool spot, and that the annual Boysenberry Festival happens to be happening at that very spot when National Boysenberry Day rolls along? It's like synchronicity with a sweet dollop of berry delish on top. April 3 is Boysenberry Day, and if you need 70+ boysen dishes, Knott's Berry Farm has 'em. Just pay that admission to the theme park, then have money on hand to berry it up, over and over, all day long. Oh, and don't forget to wear your boysenberry purple, to possibly score a giveaway.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations