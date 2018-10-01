Things to Do This Week: Union Station Restaurant Peek

Union Station Restaurant Sneak Peek: History mavens have long known about the elegant but defunct Fred Harvey restaurant inside our city's storied train station. Now that eatery has a new name, the Imperial Western Beer Co., and a party to celebrate its stylish start. It's a fundraiser for LA Conservancy, long a champion of the storied space, which also includes a cool cocktail area called The Streamliner. Want to help the preservation group and get an early look at this cool new/old eatery? The party's on Wednesday, Oct. 3. Get ticket info now.

Boo at the LA Zoo opens: Thirty one days of not-at-all-frightful fun, with an educational theme? That's what this annual month-long happening is all about. There are some special events on the weekends, like animal feedings, but the weekdays have delightful doings too, with Animals and Boo serving as just one of the sunshiny events (it's the chance to "(g)et up close with creepy critters," neat). And are costumes welcome? You bet, so tell your tot to dress up ahead of your thrilling/chilling zoo visit. Oct. 1 through 31 are the 2018 dates.

Haunted Little Tokyo opens: A month is a fairly lengthy stretch of time, but when it is packed with tantalizing things to do, a person has to decide what they'll jot down on their calendar. And Little Tokyo has a whole line-up of Halloween-esque events, with a pumpkin patch, a Japanese horror film festival, a Block Party (complete with adult beverages and costume fun), and trick-or-treating on Halloween ahead. Just check the date before going LT, to make sure the thing you want to do is on, and then go, enjoy, and celebrate this terrific neighborhood in all of its autumnal glory.

Live Talks LA: If the start of autumn has you craving books and words and literary-themed evenings and invigorating conversations, look to this series, which pops up at the New Roads School in Santa Monica. Several fascinating nights are just ahead, with Jeff Bridges with Sam Rubin, Kate Atkinson with Susan Orlean, and An Evening with America Ferrera coming up. Tickets, times, and the long list of lit-amazing to-dos? Make for Live Talks LA, one of the most fall-tastic, idea-laden must-dos around.

Ample Hills Creamery debuts: If you know your Brooklyn licks, and your New York noshes, and you've ever enjoyed well-made ice cream in the Big Apple, chances are you've checked out Ample Hills, which has built quite the flavorful reputation. Now Southern California is getting one of these top-notch creamiers, in Los Feliz, complete with a Los Feliz-inspired flavor: Beneath Las Estrellas (think white chocolate pearls and dulce de leche). Be there on Oct. 4, opening day, for all the cool scoops. And neato: The sweet shop's located in an historic Craftsman, adding even more flavor.

