Fifth Annual Vegan Faire Coming to Anaheim This Weekend

Whether a devoted vegan or meat-eater, all avid food lovers are invited to the fifth-annual Vegan Faire -- located just a short distance from the Happiest Place on Earth in Anaheim.
"We want to bring communities together," Event Director Devon Reeves said. "Healthy food doesn't have to be gross!"
This year, the fair will have a "One Love" theme, and feature various Reggae artists.
The event was the brain-child of Lynda Santos, the executive chef at Health Junk, a vegan restaurant in Anaheim. Nearly 50 food vendors will be present at the event which runs from 4-10 p.m. Aside from satisfying your inner foodie, the fair also offers various vendors that every shop-a-holic can enjoy!
With more than 6,000 people in attendance last year, the Vegan Faire is expecting a crowd of around 7,000.
Below, a look at Vegan Faires past.