This Beer and Doughnut Pairing Is So Saturday

There are happenings in life that qualify for the "so Monday" column, for sure, while other activities fall under the "so Saturday" header, the one that rounds up the blither pursuits and must-dos.

One guess as to how we'd classify a tasty pair-up that involves nicely made craft beer and yummy pastries and fried chicken.

You bet: The Smog City taproom pop-up set to take place at Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken in Santa Monica on Aug. 24 is so, so Saturday in spirit.

Good thing that Aug. 24 happens to be a Saturday, and that a flight involving three food-foam pairings will be available for twelve bucks.

On that flight?

Look for the Smog City Tropical Farmhouse Saison to be matched with a Fried Chicken Tender, oh goodness, for starters. Fancy an IPA? That'll be on the flight, alongside a Fried Chicken Slider with Smog City Little Bo Pils tomato bacon jam.

And bringing it all home? The Smog City Coffee Porter, which will go taste bud-to-taste bud with an Churro Doughnut.

The sudsy-meets-sweet meet-up'll take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on the patio of Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken. Again, this is the Santa Monica location, and not DTLA.

Want to snag a ticket ahead of time to this unusual but definitely tempting to-do? Sure you do, because, like everyone, you like events that are so Saturday.

