This Is Knott's Your Average Centennial Party

Walter Knott's famous theme park came a bit later, but in 1920 a humble berry stand opened in Buena Park. The rest? It's boysenberry-scented, coaster-cool history.

Knott's Berry Farm

Summer of 2020

Several special happenings are in the works, including "A Knott's Family Reunion"

Which came first? The boysenberry or the bottle of boysenberry syrup?

You got that one. But how about this enigma: Did the Walter and Cordelia Knott open their Buena Park fruit stand before roller coasters began to zoom at Knott's Berry Farm?

Again, not so hard, for the homespun booth of agricultural bounty arrived years ahead of the iconic theme park's kick-off (with the opening of Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant deliciously debuting between the two).

So when a person says that Knott's Berry Farm is turning 100 in 2020, well, there's no quibbling to be done, for the berry farm, as in, the actual property that once saw oodles of juicy goodness springing from various vines, did get its sweet start in 1920.

Which means that Knott's Berry Farm, as in the coaster-packed destination, will be ready to celebrate the banner moment, all summer long, in 2020.

The theme park announced on Aug. 15, 2019, that boys(en) girls who love their Knott's should start getting excited, now, for all of the centennial-themed happenings to come.

Boys(en) girls. Like we wouldn't make a boysenberry quip, at least once, in a loving tribute to Knott's first century.

At the center of the centennial fun in 2020?

Look for "A Knott's Family Reunion," which is set to last throughout the summer. It's a "tribute" to both the "history and legacy" of the park and its farm-fruitful beginnings.

Guests will also experience "festive park décor, themed food items, unique entertainment, exclusive merchandise, and special surprises along the way, all paying homage to the nostalgia that surrounds the historic theme park."

Eager to find out more? Best stay as chilled out as a jar of jelly that's been in the fridge, for it'll likely be a few more months before details start to emerge.

But do circle the summer of 2020 on your calendar, in purple ink, of course, for a blast of a boysenberry-scented centennial celebration.

