This Monstrous 'Museum' Is More Furry than Frightful

"Monster" is one of those words that can be incredibly positive or ultra-scary, depending upon the contest. A monster sundae? That's a terrific thing. A monster lurking in some remote cave? Errr... hard pass. So anyone pausing over the notion of a place full of monstrous figures might be forgiven if they take pause, at least at first. Are these good monsters or bad monsters? That's the question.



There are good monsters in the world, though: The Museum of Monsters, a selfie-strong experience that is now rawring in Culver City, not far from where the 10 Freeway meets the 405, is all about the sweeter side of monsterdom. These static beasties are furry, and even cute, and ideal for posing alongside. Does your October need something a little sweeter and just a tad spooky? Tickets are now available to this merry monster meet-up, which is a-ok for kids (and their grown-ups, too).