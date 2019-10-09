This Schnitzel Burger Boasts a Breaded Pork Chop - NBC Southern California
This Schnitzel Burger Boasts a Breaded Pork Chop

Slater's 50/50 has the oh-so-Oktober-esque eat, for a limited time.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 47 minutes ago

    Slater's 50/50
    It's the Oktoberfest of burgers, and it is available at Slater's 50/50 through October 2019.

    What to Know

    • Slater's 50/50

    • Through October

    • $16.99

    Burger toppings?

    They've come quite the delectable distance over the decades.

    Back in the day you might have requested a squirt of mustard, or a slice of cheddar, if you were feeling especially wacky. Then came caramelized onions, and garlic aioli, and applewood smoked bacon, and even peanut butter and jelly, and a host of haute additions.

    But it is October, which means Oktobefest foodstuffs are captivating cuisine seekers, even those who are hankering for a burger.

    Good news for the "why not both?" crowd: Slater's 50/50 has a hearty treat with seriously savory overtones of the most seasonal assortment. It's the Slater's Schnitzel Pork Schnitzel Burger, which is, yes, both schnitzel and a classic patty + bun.

    No worries if you're worried that the locally based boutique burger chain won't include a breaded pork chop in this beefy beauty: It's part of the whole shebang, as is a "bacon-infused hot dog slathered with Guinness mustard sauce and Swiss cheese."

    There are greens, by the way, in the flavorful form of a "watercress mix." And the bun has Oktoberfest cred to spare: It's pretzel.

    This is only happening through October, as you can guess, so you'll want to locate your nearest Slater's 50/50 for this appetizingly Alpine eat.

    You don't have to wear a dirndl to devour it, but an Oktoberfest outfit might enhance the entire experience of eating a burger, a hot dog, and a breaded pork chop, all in a single bite.

