This Week: A Connie & Ted Shell-abration

LA Times Food Bowl Shell-abration: So you're mad for mussels and sweet on seafood and you'd call yourself a true bivalve buff. But also? You like to jump into foodie happenings, like the springtime Food Bowl, which celebrates so much of what's tasty around our town. Best get to Connie & Ted's in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, May 14 for a $75 feast o' the sea. Look for "raw bar selections" at the sustainability-minded party, as well as Fish on a Stick (served hot) and fried oyster sliders, too, as well as games, a photo booth, and more. Not doing alcohol? Oh hot clam, it's $55 to join.

Häagen-Daz Free Cone Day: Springtime presents ice-creamians a luscious line-up of freebies, those pay-nothing events where a scoop is handed to you, even as you don't hand the scooper any cash. And one of the biggies? It's the complimentary goodie day from Häagen-Daz, so round up your favorite sweet-loving umlaut aficionados and find your nearest shop. Good to know? This offer is on from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, so arrive within that window for your totally gratis scoop o' chocolate (or vanilla or mango or you name it). Best of all? The day is all about raising bee awareness. Hooray bees!

"Book of Beasts" opens: Animals have enthralled humans for eons, and artists of centuries ago captured that fascination in gloriously colorful artworks. The getty Center will celebrate these fantastic and often fantastical images in its newest exhibit "Book of Beasts: The Bestiary of the Medieval World." You'll ponder over 100 artworks, and some creatures that you may have not met IRL (unless, of course, you know griffins in real life), during this large-scale and imaginative presention. It opens on May 14 and gallops grandly through to a closing date of Aug. 18.

Meatless Mondays deal: An only-on-a-Monday discount is always super-nice, because that seems to be the day of the week when we desire treats the most. But what if this discount ran every Monday, for three months, at a host of location? That's as flavorful as a fried chicken plate that actually doesn't contain any chicken. Gracias Madre, Café Gratitude, and Gratitude Kitchen & Bar are all participating in this deal, which is open to members of the restaurants' Gratification Program (that's free to join). All the details on the discount? Find them over yummer, er, yonder.

Happy 2nd Anniversary, Dog Haus Palmdale: So you're in Palmdale, and it happens to be Wednesday, May 15, and you remember that one of your go-to gourmet hot-doggeries is turning 2, and you also remember that there's a deal on, and you're hankering for lunch. You'll be in the sweet spot, for sure, for that Dog Haus location is celebrating its second birthday with $2 Haus Dogs as well as $2 draft beers. As for the hours you can score these deals? Think "all day," making this sweet spot even sweeter. Again, this is at the Palmdale Dog Haus, so be there on the fifteenth of May from 11 a.m. to 10 that night.

