This Week: AFI Fest Opens in Hollywood

AFI Fest Presented by Audi: We'll soon be in the thick of awards season, and this Hollywood-based harbinger is one of the early biggies. How so? The premieres and splashy screenings are primo, and "The Crown," "Queen & Slim," and "The Aeronauts" will all have their TCL Chinese Theatre gala nights. A tribute to director Alan J. Pakula, World Cinema, New Auteurs, Short Films, and a caboodle of other scintillating categories will bewitch cineastes. Tickets have a fee this year, so do buy before you go, but there is a special free films category. The dates? Move into movie-watching mode and make for the boulevard from Nov. 14-21.

80-Cent Hot Dogs at Pink's: How does one best mark 80 years of people-pleasing frankfurters, highly munchable fries, and oodles of community spirit? By throwing a week-plus party that's focused on a great deal and a great deal of giving back. The La Brea stand o' celebrity hot doggage is 80, and, to celebrate, it is offering 80-cent hot dogs for 80 minutes each night at 8 p.m. through Nov. 15. You can buy up to eight of those 80-cent hot dogs. And the money from each? It will be donated to a charity picked by that night's representative athlete/star/dignitary. For more on this appetizing event, click.

Holidays at The Americana at Brand: The mondo fir festivities have begun around Southern California, and another major yuletide to-do is on the near horizon, in Glendale. It's the Keck Medicine of USC Presents: Christmas at The Americana at Brand, and it is set to sparkle, carol, and fill guests with the glee of the season on Thursday evening, Nov. 14. Santa will make an entrance, and there'll be fireworks, too, in addition to that famous snowfall that has become a part of the shopping center's end-of-the-year offerings. Cost to see all of this? Read all about it: It's free.

BOLD Beverly Hills begins: Rodeo Drive has a notable amount of glitter throughout the year, but around the middle of November that glitter goes bigger and bolder, or BOLDer, if you prefer. BOLD Beverly Hills is the Golden Triangle's annual holidaytime extravaganza, and it all kicks off, with color, illumination, and dazzle, on Thursday, Nov. 14. After the free-to-see launch? Keep Fridays and Saturdays in mind, throughout the season, as shops will be staying open later. Also? There'll be live music and other happenings around the area that have a certain BevHills-meets-the-Noel oomph.

Inko Nito x Boomtown Brewery Beer Dinner: So you adore sashimi and panko fried chicken and robata-grilled prawn and the other delectables found at Inko Nito, the Arts District's go-to for great Japanese dishes? And you're also looking for just the right brews to enjoy with these appetizing selections? There's a pair-up supper happening on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the restaurant, with Boomtown Brewery's craft beers bringing up the beverage end of the bash. The beers in each pairing are six-ouncers, and the tasting menu? It's four courses, meaning you'll enjoy a wide range of Inko Nito's offerings (including those mentioned above). The cost is $42.

