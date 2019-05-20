This Week: Autry After Hours Opens

Dig poetry, DJ tunes, and the Autry Museum of the American West? Here's your eveningtime event, cultural mavens of LA. Be there on Wednesday, May 22 for all that goodness, and tacos, too.

Autry After Hours: The truth about the label "after hours"? It can just as easily show up in the wintertime, because, yes, there are still evenings when it is colder, no spoiler alert needed. But spring, and summer, too, are when after-hours vibes are strongest, what with our brighter nights and warmer temperatures. The Griffith Park institution is adding further brightness via this returning event, which includes live poetry readings, a DJ, the chance to buy tacos (and adult beverages), and museum exploration. "We Love LA" is the theme and five bucks is the price, so head over to hobnob into the night on Wednesday, May 22.

Taste of Boyle Heights: Like "after hours"-themed events flower in warmer weather, so do Thursday evening taste-around happenings, those parties that spotlight a great neighborhood with sublime supping opportunities. Boyle Heights has so many fantastic eateries, and the East LA Community Corporation fundraiser will focus on the area's quintessential cuisine. The place? Be at Casa Del Mexicano on Thursday, May 23 for an "unrivaled selection of the local food representing Boyle Heighs and East Los Angeles." Ticket information and more? Find your flavorful 411 now.

UCLA 100th Birthday: When a centennial comes along for one of the world's great universities, you can bet that the calendar will overflow with events, from pop-up concerts to small gatherings to august ceremonies. Bruins among us, and those who love the University of California at Los Angeles, will want to head for Grand Park on Wednesday evening, May 22 for an "unforgettable community celebration," one that is free, one that will feature KCRW DJs, a party that will include lawn games, a commemorative UCLA pin for the first 250 people to show, and lots more. The festivities'll keep the blue-and-yellow spirit glowing for two hours, starting at 6:30.

Lunch à la Park: A bench to settle down upon, a bit of green below, a bit of blue-cloudy above, and a food truck nearby? That can and does happen at a number of locations around Southern California, but if you're at Grand Park on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, you'll find a number of food trucks at Olive Court. Yep, they rotate, says the park, meaning if you visit a few times while the weather is lovely, you'll have some chow-down choices. Coming up in the days just ahead? Go Fushion, Oaxaca on Wheels, and a number of other favorites will visit on select days.

Rooftop Cinema's Reel LA: Finding a weeknight to settle into a lounge-y chair on top of a building in Hollywood or downtown, all to soak in some cinema? Sounds pretty primo, especially if the movie on the screen uses several local landmarks and settings in a most impressive fashion. And three flicks that have loved upon LA locations will roll in the coming days, with "Back to the Future" showing at Neuehouse Hollywood on May 20, "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" hopping into LEVEL in DTLA on May 21, and "Inception" moving like a downtown train for LEVEL on May 22. Tickets? Hop, hop, hop over here, lovers of local sights and rooftop cinematic fare.

