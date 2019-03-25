This Week: Cirque du Soleil's 'Corteo'

'Corteo': This festive touring production from Cirque du Soleil considers a fanciful, lush-with-feeling funeral procession, as imagined by a clown. There are few tears here, but a celebration of life, of memory, and, of course, of all of the impressive acrobatic antics and athletic performance the acclaimed troupe is known for. Mega chandeliers, bouncy beds, and stupendous somersaults are some of the sights you'll see. Feeling reflective, peaceful, and ready to ponder bigger pictures? Frolic at The Forum, from March 27 through 31.

Opening Day: Already have your blue out, washed, pressed, and ready to wear? Then you, dear Dodger fan, may be heading for the stadium, on Thursday, March 28, to cheer on the team as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks. But if you can't get there for the big season kick-off, trust that other spots'll be celebrating. Two to consider? Philippe the Original, that appetizing emporium of French Dips, is a mainstay for Dodger fun, while Boomtown Brewery'll have "Dodger-themed eats."

CHOC Follies: There are many ways to show your support for the Children's Hospital of Orange County, from donating to volunteering to attending an event. One of the best-known routes to connecting with the CHOC community is by buying a ticket to the CHOC Follies, an annual stage show that features "hilarious hijinks, dazzling musical numbers, and beloved children's stories turned on their heads." The follies are ready to delight audiences, and raise money for CHOC, from March 28 through 30 in Costa Mesa. A ticket? Get yours now.

YoungArts Los Angeles: A glorious garden's worth of "programming and public performances, writers' readings, screenings, and exhibition" is headed for UCLA for much of the final week of March 2019. The creative forces behind what you're enjoying? YoungArts winners, innovative artists who work in "visual, literary, design, and performing arts." A classical concert, live jazz music, readings, and more will dot the busy come-see calendar, a calendar filled with the big visions of "77 Emerging Artists." Details? Right here.

Dog Haus NoHo's 3rd Anniversary: If you have a business, and enterprise, or something you rather like doing and sharing with the world, how did you celebrate your 3rd anniversary, if you've reached it? It feels a bit splashy. Dog Haus NoHo gets this, and is offering not one, not two, but any of its line-up of seven Haus Dogs for three bucks each on Tuesday, March 26. One beverage-based bonus? Draft beer is three bucks, too. This is the North Hollywood location, keep in mind. Yum.

