This Week: Current: LA Food Art Happening

Current: LA Food: A large-scale public arts happening that has an appetizing, consuming, culturally essential, cuisine-fascinating focus? That's what's cooking from Oct. 5 through Nov. 3 at multiple locations around Southern California. Fifteen artists, plus the Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, will "... take on the subject of food accessibility and equity, igniting important cultural conversations with a response as varied as the communities that make up the city." Where to find these pieces? Start your journey here.

Can't Stop Won't Stop: Join the California African American Museum for a free night celebrating several exhibits, including "Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century" and "Dust My Broom: Southern Vernacular from the Permanent Collection." DJ sets and live music performances are also a part of this loved series, which includes an after-party at Free Play in DTLA. While entry is free, note that parking at the Exposition Park museum is $15. One good idea? Take the Expo Line to the Oct. 2 bash.

Freeform Halloween House: How devoted are you to the Sanderson sisters? Do you love Jack Skellington like your best boney bud? Then you need to head to Tinseltown for the return of this eek-sweet experience, which casts a ghostly (but oh-so-fun) light upon a pair of pop culture favorites. Fans of both "Hocus Pocus" and "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" will be able to enter the whimsical worlds of both classic films beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 2. But do you need a ticket? Is Zero the cutest dog ever? (Yes.)

10,000 Pizza Giveaway: Oh hello there, October, which is also known as National Pizza Month. It's a cheese-melty celebration for many pie people out there, no doubt, and California Pizza Kitchen wants to make the most of it. How will that happen? There's a mega giveaway of Take and Bake CPK pizzas happening on Oct. 1, to kick off the month, and Grub Hub is partnering with the restaurant chain to make that happen. Just hit the Grub Hub site or app on Oct. 1; the giveaway begins at 11 in the morning. The deliciousness continues with a free Take and Bake pizza delivered with all CPK orders over $15, all October long.

Highland Park Independent Film Festival: If only every great neighborhood around the region had its own robust, movie-centered celebration, a party that honors local filmmakers, on-the-rise artists, and true icons of the form. Highland Park does, and it will jump into the awesome, on-screen action from Oct. 3-5. The biggest guest of the run? Why that would be Mr. Danny Trejo, who will show up "in his personal lowrider" on opening night. A humanitarian award for the actor, and a screening of "Machete," will follow.

