This Week: Earth Day LA in Grand Park

Happy Earth Day: Our planetary party doesn't officially arrive before later in April, but Grand Park'll get the (free) bash going, starting at 9 in the morning, on Thursday, April 11. The Music Center and the Department of Water & Power are partners on the festival, which include "performances, children's recycled art projects, e-waste collection, drought tolerant plant tours," and lots more. Everything wraps by 2 in the afternoon. Oh, and this is nice: There shall be plant giveaways, so fingers crossed you go home with something lovely and leafy.

Black Is Beautiful: Then and Now: The exhibit "Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Braithwaite" opens on April 11 at the Skirball Cultural Center, and to celebrate these amazing images, there's a night of discussion featuring Mr. Braithwaite's son Kwame S. Braithwaite, costume designer Ruth Carter (the recent Oscar winner for the looks of "Black Panther"), Mimi Plange, the fashion designer, and photographer Tyler Mitchell. A ticket is $20 and the date? Be at the Skirball on Thursday, April 11.

Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day: The temperature is definitely not where it was a few months back, when it was quite chilly and damp, nope nope. It's toasty, and getting toastier 'round SoCal, which means it is time for just about every ice creamee's mostest favoritest holiday ever. Long for a scoop of Chunky Monkey or Phish Food, but do you also simultaneously long not to pay for it? Free Cone Day is all about the frosty freebies. It's scooping on Tuesday, April 9, so best find your local B&J shop now, and all of your ice-creamy compadres.

Bundt Giveaway: So, when you hear there is a food-based giveaway, a person can often assume that such a deal'll last the whole day long. But this is a special and especially sweet happening that'll last for, wait for it, 300 seconds. Those seconds will occur from 3 to 3:05 on Tuesday, April 9 at Nothing Bundt Cakes, all to pay tribute to the opening of its 300th bakery (that's in Florida). But SoCal shops are participating in the giveaway, which involves a gratis Confetti Bundtlet, yum.

Live Talks LA: So the the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is on the very close/near/not-far horizon, which puts you in the mood to hear authors chatting in person. You can get a jumpstart on that on Tuesday, April 9 when humorist Dave Barry talks with Alan Zweibel in Santa Monica about "Lessons from Lucy: The Simple Joys of an Old, Happy Dog." Tickets? Here. More coming up? For sure: Moby and John Legend are both on the soon-oh-so-soon Live Talks LA schedule.

