This Week: Free Short Shorts Film Fest in Hollywood

Short Shorts Film Festival: Enjoy a one-day event that "... will bring together premier film talent from Japan" for several happenings, including a Master Class with director Naomi Kawase. On the big screen at the TCL Chinese 6 cinemas? Look for several offerings, including the U.S. premiere of Daishi Matsunaga's "Canaria." Japan House is a partner on the event, which can trace its Hollywood roots back to 2002. More details on the Thursday, Jan. 17 festival, which is totally free to join? Find them here.

"They Live": Talk with any cinephile about movies made around downtown, and they'll drop a few big titles, with director John Carpenter's 1988 sci-fi horror masterpiece at the forefront. It became quotable from the get-go, and more so in our meme-y age, and its dystopian flavor continues to draw new fans. A bonus to the big-screen event at The Egyptian on Wednesday, Jan. 16? Iconic composer Alan Howarth will play live. So don your sunglasses, and stick that pack of chewing gum in your pocket, and head for Hollywood.

dineL.A.: A solid Restaurant Week, one that lasts for many days, and involves a caboodle of cafés and lunch favorites and posh dining rooms? All while delivering prix fixe deals, meaning multiple courses, to dine-outers looking for new places to try and, fingers crossed, absolutely love? It's a wonderful, wallet-nice happening. And the wonderful thing is it is on now, through Friday, Jan. 25, at over 400 restaurants around Southern California. Lunches start at $15 for two courses at some spots, but best look up the places you want to try for more price guidance.

"Drunk History" Dioramas: So you're a devotee of the Comedy Central series, which kicks off its sixth season on Tuesday, Jan. 15? Best make your way to Beverly Hills, by Sunday, Jan. 20, to admire a line-up of dioramas, as in small displays made with miniature figures, inspired by the episodes from the new season. It's free to season at The Paley Center for Media, which is open Wednesday through Sunday. Also good to know, if you're a Paley person? PaleyFest 2019 tickets go on sale this week, with general public tickets available on Jan. 18.

Camellia Time at Descanso Gardens: For sure, and no doubt about it, we're in one of those famously rainy Southern California spate, the kind of moisture-drenched run that can and does last for days. Still, if you find a spot of sunshine, and you're eager to see nature in its glittery, water-droplet'd best, consider heading for the La Cañada Flintridge spread that's home to another famous winter feature: the camellia. Yes, there are far more raindrops around town than camellias at Descanso right now, but you can bet those flowers are reveling in this wet weather.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations