This Week: Galaxy's Edge Reservations Open

Eager to see the so-so-so-anticipated "Star Wars" land at Disneyland Park? You'll need a reservation, in addition to a park ticket, for the first few weeks of "Galaxy's Edge." Reservations open on May 2, while Galaxy's Edge debuts on May 31.

Time to Reserve Galaxy's Edge: Please do what you need to, Jedi. Hold an overnight movie marathon, set four alarm clocks, drink a caffeinated version of your favorite Bantha milk. But best be bushy-tailed on the morning of Thursday, May 2 at 10 a.m., for that's when reservations open for the new "Star Wars" land at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. It debuts on May 31, and you'll need a reservation to visit it, in addition to your park entry, from May 31 through June 23. Also? Create that Disney account before attempting to make your reservation. Details are important. Find them here.

Disneyland After Dark: Heroes Assemble: While the upcoming "Star Wars" land may be on many minds, so are the Avengers, and superheroes, thanks in large part to the recent opening of "Avengers: Endgame." If you need to explore your superheroic side further, among other fans, best make for this separately ticketed experience at Disney California Adventure on the evenings of April 30 or May 1. "Heroic Character Encounters" are one fun feature, as is a scavenger hunt, themed backdrops, and eats themed to the nights.

Photoville LA: It's a mega image-oriented happening, at the Annenberg Space for Photography, and it is headed into its second spectacular weekend, from May 2 through 5. The free-to-see event is happening just outside the space, and includes "nighttime projections, talks, workshops, family-friendly activities, as well as Smorgasburg selected food vendors and Photoville's famous community beer garden." Immerse yourself in oodles of amazing photos, and a vibrant social scene, too, at this limited-time event.

Free Day at The Huntington: We have to go the "first things first" route on this one, before moving forward: The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino is indeed free every first Thursday of the month, but reservations are a must and you must hold a ticket. The first Thursday of May falls on the 2nd, and numerous flowers are in glorious bloom, including the fragrant icons found in The Huntington's Rose Garden. What else is bursting at the moment? Check here.

Dodgers + Mohawk Bend: Raffles are pretty nifty, overall, but here's one sure to sate the appetite, provide a few fresh flavors, and give you and a bud seats at a Dodgers Stadium. It's the Chef's Table with Chef Caroline Concha raffle, it opens on May 1, a ticket is five bucks, and, if you win, you'll score a private Chef's Table dinner at the Echo Park restaurant, complete with interesting beer pairings, followed by a Dodgers game. A bonus? All of the proceeds go to help 826LA. The winner will be selected on the first of June.

Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale: Southern California sees a lot of deal-deep sales over the course of the calendar, but the Le Creuset event always creates a flavorful buzz among cooks. That's because the time-honored kitchen staples are the stars of the big sale, which takes over Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for four days. That's right: This isn't an afternoon-long affair, but a happening so sizable that over half a week is required. A ticket is also required (it's $15). The beneficiaries? After-School All-Stars and Meals on Wheels America.

