This Week: Happy 50th, Haunted Mansion

Haunted Mansion's First Half Century: There may be 999 Happy Haunts who call the world's most famous spooky house home, but there've been far more delighted guests who have roamed its corridors while sitting inside a moving Doom Buggy. Ready to "look alive"? Disneyland park is throwing a spirited shindig for the New Orleans Square landmark, a pair of late-night revelries that include special merchandise, themed eats, ghostly cameos by Haunted Mansion characters, and several other spine-tingling to-dos. More on these apparition-tastic Anaheim bashes, which will materialize on Aug. 7-8 and 8-9? Float this way.

LA County Fair Goes DTLA: Can you imagine a party that's take place in Pomona making its Ferris-wheel'd way to downtown LA? It would need a mighty big space, one that would match its longtime home at the Fairplex. And Grand Park will be that space, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, as the LA County Fair visits DTLA for a day, all to stir up the early excitement for the upcoming fair. Which, yes, will again be in Pomona, on select days from Aug. 30 through Sept. 22. What you can you expect at the DTLA visit? Rides, fair foods, and lively touchstones of the annual event. So sweet? Admission is free to the downtown pop-up, as are the rides.

The Bell opens: Word that a hotel inspired by the foodstuffs, design elements, and piquant pinache of Taco Bell was headed for Palm Springs spread as quickly as it takes to pour a packet of hot sauce on a Gordita. As did the fact that the limited-time pop-up wouldn't be around forever, and, yes, that it sold out in a flash. Did you book a room? Then you surely know that this unusual, photo-fabulous, spicy-fun getaway makes its anticipated debut on Aug. 9. Not heading to the desert for this one? Bet you'll see it all over social as mid-August heats up and Taco Bell fans share their snapshots.

The Aqualillies Summer Show: So you've done some splashing this summer, and some backstrokes, and a few plug-the-nose dips, too. But have you seen our city's superstar synchronized swimming performance group? These awesome athletes have the precision pool moves down, and the chance to cheer them on is a mighty cool one in hot August. Also cool? That once a year, on Aug. 8, they swim in honor of their inspiration and idol, Esther Williams. Also cool? Admission is free, but you'll want to RSVP to the event, which hits the waves at The Standard starting at 7 o'clock. Also cool? Buy a drink and know that 10% will help Charity: Water.

Beer Garden Night at Descanso Gardens: You don't have to know much about gardening to know that green things rather like sipping at H2O. Of course, we humans do, too, given that the life-important libation is so central to our worlds. But sometimes? We non-plants also like to quaff something from the hoppier side of the liquid spectrum, name fine beers. And the oak-filled, shrub-tastic property will welcome beer buffs on the evening of Aug. 8 for a special event devoted to garden beauty, a stellar sunset, and a well-made brew. Have you soaked in all of your outdoor summer sippage-style celebrations? Don't let the season fly by.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations